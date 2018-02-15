Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Former Chilliwack Sports Academy basketball coach Codie Hindle is charged with sexual interference of a person under 16 from an alleged 2010 incident. RCMP are looking for other potential victims. (Kwantlen Polytechnic University)

Parents of alleged victims of well-liked Chilliwack youth sports coach Codie Hindle who is charged with one count of sexual interference of a minor are speaking up with more allegations.

And the alleged victim of the sexual interference nearly eight years ago is hoping by coming forward, it will encourage others to speak out about historic abuse.

“The goal of this… is to see if we can get anyone else, any other boys out there in that time span,” the 19-year-old who can’t be named told The Progress on Thursday. “My opinion is there are more people. Someone like that just doesn’t stop randomly.”

An extensive RCMP investigation of 35-year-old Codie Alain Anderson – known in the community as Codie Hindle – took place back in 2011 but led to no charges.

Police spoke to numerous young boys that participated in an overnight camp program at the Cheam Centre in Garrison Crossing. The RCMP seven years ago told victims they did not have enough evidence for charges, and the case was dropped.

Then in early 2016, the above victim, then 17, went to police with the story of what he says happened to him in May 2010 when he was just 11.

An investigation ensued and Hindle was charged this week with one count of sexual interference of person under 16.

• READ MORE: Former Chilliwack sports coach charged with sexually assaulting youth

Hindle was in court on Feb. 14 and released on bail, due next on Feb. 20 scheduled for arraignment.

For now, that is the only charge he faces, but a woman who alleges Hindle sexually touched her son told The Progress that Mounties told her back then that no charges were laid because the chance of conviction was low.

“They said we think we scared him enough and we don’t think he will re-offend,” said the woman who asked not to be named, adding that police said there were no other witnesses so the case would have involved the difficult situation of a he-said/he-said with an 11-year-old on the witness stand.

Hindle was heavily involved in youth sports in the community for many years coaching basketball at G.W. Graham and with the Chilliwack Sports Academy that put on the Steve Nash Youth Basketball. Sources say he was a constant presence at the Cheam Centre, run then by the YMCA.

On social media many expressed shock at the charges, as Hindle was extremely popular with the youth and parents.

He was involved in running an evening drop-in event for kids called “Freakout Fridays” where youth came for supervised play in the gym and the pool for two hours. And he also ran a program that included a one-night campout. The mother of one alleged victim said it was sleeping over in the tent with Hindle when her 11-year-old son was sexually touched.

“He made the sleeping arrangements,” she said. “You are in this tent, you are in that tent. It was him and two boys in the one tent and this camp ran more than once during the summer.

“I can only imagine how many victims are out there.”

Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release this week about the charges suggesting, indeed, there may be other victims.

“We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police, we encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle,” said Chilliwack RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Stevely.

Hindle’s LinkedIn profile lists his job from Sept. 2015 until the present as interim director of athletics and recreation at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

When contacted by The Progress about whether he was still employed at Kwantlen, and whether the school knew about allegations from his past, a spokesperson said that due to privacy laws, KPU was unable to comment on personnel or student matters.

“KPU is committed to providing all students with a safe and respectful learning environment,” according to an email from Tatiana Tomljanovic, listed as “media specialist” for the school.

“We have a robust set of policies and procedures that support this commitment, and provide fair and effective mechanisms for dealing with reports of inappropriate behaviour. Whenever a potential risk to student or employee safety is identified, the matter is dealt with promptly in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

A follow-up email to again ask whether or not Hindle is still employed at KPU was not responded to, however, as of Thursday morning, Hindle’s photo is on KPU’s website. His job title is listed as “Events and Facilities Coord/MBB Assistant Coach.”

As for the alleged victim and the other alleged victim’s mother who spoke out this week, they just hopes the publicity and the police investigation will spur other possible victims that stayed silent before to come forward.

Anyone with information or who believes they know someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and quote file number 2016-6735. Anyone who is a victim and does not reside in the Chilliwack area is asked to report to police in that community.

To report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text BCTIP and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

@PeeJayAitch

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.