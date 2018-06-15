Almost beach time in Trail

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The city has been readying Gyro Park for summer events and beach-goers
The city has been readying Gyro Park for summer events and beach-goers
Council is working on a plan to give tourists a heads up on new attractions like the Trail museum
Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding
UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise
The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing
The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.
Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research
Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home
More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation
Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed
Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU
Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3
Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015
Power outage set off alarms at Teck Trail; company says no fire or flooding
There’s a lit job going on in the Trail Memorial Centre this week
Council is working on a plan to give tourists a heads up on new attractions like the Trail museum
Miles Halverson is also charged with aggravated assault
U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone
Specific location not confirmed
The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing