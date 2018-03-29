Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Dozens of ancient footprints, one of which is shown at the dig site on Calvert Island in B.C., have been confirmed as the earliest known of their kind in North America. (University of Victoria via The Canadian Press)

Dozens of ancient footprints discovered on a B.C. island have been confirmed as the earliest known of their kind in North America.

Researchers at the University of Victoria’s Hakai Institute say they’ve found a total of 29 fossilized footprints, buried deep below a beach on Calvert Island off the B.C. central coast.

They studied wood fibres embedded in the prints to confirm they were left there about 13,000 years ago.

The research, published in PLOS One journal on Wednesday, confirms earlier theories about the age of the prints and expands their number beyond the first set discovered in 2014.

Researchers say at least one child was among the early humans who left the footprints and they appear centred around a focal point, rather than marking a trail.

They believe there are more, but will leave them untouched in case scientists in the future with better technology are able to learn more from them.

The Canadian Press

