Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue is reminding motorists to drive to road conditions following a four-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Another accident on Highway 22

The four-vehicle accident occured just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Another Highway 22 accident – this one involving four vehicles – happened Tuesday night just south of Genelle bluffs.

Six regional first responders from Co. 3 in Genelle and two from Trail’s Co. 4 attended the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

Captain Grant Tyson from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, says the call of a four-vehicle MVI came into dispatch at 5:23 p.m.

All occupants received minor injuries, and were in the care of the BC Ambulance Service, Tyson added.

“Regional fire rescue would like to remind all motorists to slow down and drive to road conditions.”

The incident is under investigation by the Greater Trail RCMP.

