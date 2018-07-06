B.C. Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy (Black Press)

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

The B.C. government’s new construction fund for daycare centres aims to expand spaces through non-profits that partner with school districts and other public facilities, with enough funding to provide 22,000 new spaces over the next three years.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy announced Friday that the revamped capital fund is taking applications from licensed child care centres that participate in the NDP government’s new operating subsidy program.

Public sector partnerships with non-profit providers such as local governments, school districts, community centres, Indigenous organizations and child development centres are eligible for up to $1 million to create new spaces. School boards on their own can qualify for up to $500,000. The fund covers up to 100 per cent of the capital cost, an increase from 90 per cent under the previous program.

RELATED: New spaces a step to universal child care

For-profit daycare operators continue to be eligible for 75 per cent funding up to a maximum of $250,000.

“My heart sinks every time I hear of another child care centre that’s closing because their lease has gone up or their site is being developed,” Conroy said. “I believe if we let market forces dictate our path on child care, we lose sight of what early childhood education is really about.”

Conroy said a new application process will make it easier for providers, with continuous intake rather than fixed annual application dates.

The construction program is funded with $221 million over three years, included in the February budget.

The capital program follows a new child care subsidy program for licensed facilities that takes effect Sept. 1. It provides up to $1,250 per month, per child to daycares so they can lower fees for parents.

Previous story
Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire
Next story
Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Just Posted

Slocan Valley ranches became WWII internment camps

Place Names: Bay Farm, Popoff, Harris Ranch, Nelson Ranch

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

A rainbow over White Garden

A rainbow of colour is on the way for the White Garden in downtown Trail

RDKB supports Ultrasound Project

The funds come from the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Cars being junked after acid spill on Trail highway

A Times reader warns ‘total loss’ of car after driving through May 23 acid spill in Trail

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read