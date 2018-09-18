Dessert Big Horn by artist Pokey Park has disappeared from the Castlegar Library amphitheatre.

Art thieves nab Castlegar statue

Desert Big Horn part of Castlegar Sculpturewalk collection.

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole the big horn sheep sculpture overlooking the Castlegar and District Library’s amphitheatre.

It is not clear when Desert Big Horn by artist Pokey Park disappeared, but the theft of the bronze sculpture was noticed and reported to the RCMP on Tuesday.

This is the first theft Sculpturewalk has experienced in the nine years it has been running.

“The value of this sculpture is $16,826, which makes this a significant theft, and any information from the public will be gratefully received,” said Castlegar Sculpturewalk executive director Joy Barrett.

The library has a security camera, and police are reviewing the footage from it.

Anyone who has information about the missing sculpture should contact the local RCMP.

 





