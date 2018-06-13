The old Union Hotel will be stripped of asbestos materials next month, and the vacant house behind will be knocked down. The work is part of a $300,000 contract Trail council awarded this week. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Asbestos removal from old Trail landmark set to begin

Trail council awarded the first stage of Union Hotel demo this week, a $300,000 remediation contract

The first stage of Union Hotel demo will soon be underway after Trail council awarded a $300,000 contract for removal of hazardous material.

There were no local bids for this specialized remediation, which is to strip the Victoria Street landmark of asbestos.

City officials reviewed all four submissions at the Monday governance meeting, but before signing the job over to Phoenix Enterprises Ltd. of Surrey, there were a few questions.

For starters, the winning contractor was considerably lower – by $50,000 to $224,000 – than the other three tenders.

Additionally, the company’s timeline of five weeks is twice, even three times shorter than the other bids (10 to 15 weeks).

Mayor Mike Martin says council addressed the wide variances between tenders before signing on the dotted line.

“We asked staff those very questions,” he said. “And we did have a consultant review the bids in detail, and provide us assurance that the low bid met all the conditions that were required to effectively remove all the hazardous materials from the building,” Martin clarified. “Plus the demolition of the small house behind.”

When the job is completed later this summer, the main drag through town will look much the same.

“It will not change from the outside,” Martin explained. “It will still remain a boarded facility, and the plan will be to execute the demolition next year.”

The city could not afford to level the lot this year.

“So this will be the first phase to work towards total demolition,” Martin said. “And putting the lot into a situation where it will be ready for sale.”

Looking ahead, Victoria Street will largely be vacant lots once the Union Hotel is gone.

Martin says, anecdotally, that there’s been some interest expressed by potential developers.

“Until we actually have the site ready, I think that’s when the serious propositions will be coming forward,” he said. “And we recognize, of course, there are two other lots sitting on Victoria Street that are empty.

“But we also hear that there is some interest there,” Martin concluded.

“So we are hoping through all the other work we have been doing in the community, and the level of activity present, that is what will attract some right investment in those areas.”

Phoenix Enterprises is expected to be on site by the end of June.

An invitation to tender was placed on May 11 for Phase 1 of the project. As part of the invitation, a mandatory site visit was included to allow the prospective contractors an accurate look into the structures for bidding purposes. As a result, 17 representatives, both contractors and sub‐contractors, signed in for the site visit.

Previous story
RCMP make drug, weapons bust in Castlegar
Next story
Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Just Posted

Lots to see and do at Gyro Park in Trail

Music the Park, Smoke n Steel Car Show and Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Gyro Park

Asbestos removal from old Trail landmark set to begin

Trail council awarded the first stage of Union Hotel demo this week, a $300,000 remediation contract

Introducing the Trail Sk8 Park!

The city was leaning toward “All Wheel” for a few years but went in a new/old direction instead

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

From cooks throwing knives to a breakdown that nearly killed a chef, kitchens struggle to deal with stress

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

VIDEO: Pet tortoise returns to B.C. home after nine months on the lam

“We thought he was eaten by eagles so we were expecting to find his shell somewhere.”

Restaurant refusal last straw for Grace

Straw ban impacts adaptive community, says local with physical disabilities

Most Read