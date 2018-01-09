A man was airlifted to Trail after being caught in an avalanche near Whitewater last week. File photo

Avalanche sends skier to hospital

The incident occurred last week northwest of Whitewater

A skier had to be rescued and airlifted to Trail after being caught in a backcountry avalanche last week.

The 30-year-old man from France was with two others when he triggered an avalanche on a steep open slope on Thursday, according to a release by Whitewater Ski Resort.

Although the incident didn’t occur at the resort, rescuers were first made aware of it after safety staff at Whitewater were alerted about a possible avalanche.

Whitewater’s Snow Safety team along with Nelson Search and Rescue then located the man, who had been carried approximately 300 metres before being caught in some small trees.

A winch helicopter from Vernon was used in the rescue, and the man was flown to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The backcountry northwest of Whitewater near West Arm Provincial Park is currently rated as a considerable risk for slides by Avalanche Canada.

Previous story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts
Next story
UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Just Posted

RDKB firefighters respond to early-morning calls

From smoke in Rossland to fire in Fruitvale and first responder assists in between

Bird count down in Greater Trail

The 2017 Christmas Bird Count, held Dec. 16, had the lowest tally observed in the past 13 years

UPDATE: Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

‘It’s not the dogs we‘re disgusted with, it’s you’

Letter to the Editor from K. Schroeder of Warfield

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Julien Locke golden at Olympic trials, but selection remains elusive

The Nelson native is vying for a ticket to the Winter Games

Avalanche sends skier to hospital

The incident occurred last week northwest of Whitewater

Most Read