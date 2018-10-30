B.C. Attorney General David Eby announces options in fall referendum on electoral reform, B.C. legislature, May 30, 2018 (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

#BCPOLI

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

The province is moving to ban corporate and union donations for efforts to remove MLAs from their posts.

Under the Recall and Initiative Act, there are currently no restrictions or spending limits for third-party advertising sponsorships and contributions that back recall petitions.

On Tuesday, Attorney General David Eby announced proposed changes including a $1,200 limit on contributions, as well as a $5,000 cap on third-party advertising.

This means individuals cannot give more than $1,200 annually for any combination of recall and political contributions.

Other proposed amendments include banning more than one recall petition from circulating in a district at any given time. Applying for a recall petition within the six months before voting day would also be halted.

“Recall campaigns have the potential of removing people from elected office, and it’s only fair that the rules for elections apply to recall campaigns as well,” Eby said in a news release.

Eby himself is facing a recall campaign in his Vancouver-Point Grey riding, which has 11 days left to file its signatures to Elections BC. A successful recall requires signatures from more than 40 per cent of local eligible voters.

A recall campaign is also in the works against Langley East MLA Richard Coleman, who served as housing minister under the previous Liberal government.

Proposed restrictions on recall campaigns come more than a year since the NDP government introduced a bill to ban corporate and union donations to political parties.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semi-trailer accident on Highway 22
Next story
Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

Just Posted

Semi-trailer accident on Highway 22

Few details as traffic reduced to one lane

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

Light duty in the Silver City

Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday

‘No’ ad misleading says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Trail police still looking for two suspected thieves

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

Most Read