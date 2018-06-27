B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

A missing swimmer at the centre of a massive search on the Ottawa River is Sam Christiansen, of Terrace, the family confirmed Wednesday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on the evening of June 22 members were called to a section of rapids on the Ottawa River near the Whitewater Region Township after one of two swimmers swept away by the current failed to return to shore.

The OPP, area fire departments and county paramedics assisted in the initial search, led by professional whitewater rafters. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre later dispatched two helicopters with forward-looking infrared technology to assist but the results were negative.

The search continued through the weekend to Tuesday with ground searches and additional support from an OPP helicopter and underwater search and recovery unit.

Today Hydro Quebec has temporarily lowered the river levels to assist the underwater search efforts. OPP and members of the Canadian military are also on scene.

Christiansen, 20, is an experienced kayaker and outdoorsman, as well a Trooper with the Royal Canadian Dragoons and a member of the regular force at CFB Petawawa in Ontario.

The unidentified second swimmer who called for help is believed to be in good condition.

Capt. Mike Oviatt with the Rocky Mountain Rangers in Prince George is speaking on behalf of the Christiansen family.

“They wanted me to pass on their gratefulness to the community of Terrace and area for all the support, and ask that their privacy be respected while they deal with this difficult situation,” he said.

Over the years the Caledonia Senior Secondary graduate appeared numerous times in the Terrace Standard for sports and educational accomplishments, but most notably for his achievements with the 747 Terrace Air Cadets. In 2015 he was presented with the inaugural Terrace Steel Aerospace Award from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 13 for his outstanding performance as a cadet in the 747 Squadron.

Two years prior Christiansen was awarded the prestigious Lord Strathcona Medal, the highest award that can be given to a cadet.

