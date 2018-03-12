A horse-drawn carriage is seen in Victoria on Thursday, March 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

One B.C. city is looking at new regulations for a popular component of its bustling tourist sector.

Victoria councillors are considering tightening city regulations governing horse-drawn carriage tours as part of proposed wholesale changes to its animal control bylaw.

The changes include ensuring individual horses display identification numbers and health records to allow for improved animal monitoring by city licensing officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Councillors will debate the bylaw amendments Thursday after a meeting last week was extended due to public interest.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe says the city wants to keep better track of the horses, while another council member has suggested the carriage tours no longer belong in the city.

Horse-drawn carriage tours of downtown Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour and bucolic Beacon Hill Park are popular tourism attractions, but they have often been dogged by animal rights proponents who oppose the tours.

Council is also considering renaming the current regulation to the animal responsibility bylaw, which will prohibit the sale of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and rabbits at pet stores.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party
Next story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Just Posted

Updated: Kootenay communities benefit from gas tax dollars

The project is one of 112 approved in B.C. communities this year

Moving day nears for Trail BC SPCA

If there are no weather delays, the regional shelter is set to relocate to Castlegar in May

Trail gallery opens ‘Silk & Steel’ Saturday night

The new show features local artists Karen Thatcher and Andrew Raney

Scarlet Sway named one of 10 finalists

This year’s CBC Searchlight winner will be announced March 19

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

B.C. millennials see sharp uptick in voter turnout: Elections BC

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

One dead after rock crashes through Okanagan home

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

Most Read