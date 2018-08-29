VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

The B.C. government has launched a class-action lawsuit against drug companies to recover the costs of fighting the overdose crisis.

Attorney General David Eby and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy made the announcement at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

“It’s time opioid drug companies take responsibility for the human and financial toll their products have taken on so many families across British Columbia,” Eby said.

“In court, we will argue that these drug companies deceptively marketed their products knowing full well the potential consequences, and as a result, British Columbia has incurred great costs.”

The government alleges more than 40 opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors as defendants have contributed to “an epidemic of addiction,” and that they “placed profits over the health and safety of the public.”

BC is not going after doctors because pharmaceuticals “knowingly marketers these drugs to physicians and the public” even after “knowing the risks,” says @DarcyJudy. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 29, 2018

.@Dave_Eby acknowledges that this will be an expensive civil suit, but says it is worth it to go after the drug companies. Says that massive costs of overdose crisis today will overshadow legal costs. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 29, 2018

It also claims the companies “deceived” prescribers and patients about the risks and benefits of opioids.

More than 2,000 people have died because of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. over the past two years.

READ MORE: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

As of the end of July, 878 people had died in 2018 alone.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.