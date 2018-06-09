Former Grade 10 Belmont student, Dorrian Wright, passed away Sunday. His best friend wants him to be remembered as an energetic, fun-loving person who would help anybody who needed it. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Newell)

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Friends have confirmed the identify of the teen who died of a suspected drug overdose last weekend in the Greater Victoria area as Dorrian Wright.

RCMP in the West Shore area confirmed they were called to the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday morning, but have not released his name.

Wright’s best friend, Kurtis Newell, remembers him as someone he could always count on, funny and spontaneous.

Newell was also Wright’s foster brother for two and a half years. He Wright wasn’t a bad kid or a drug addict, but confirmed that he overdosed at a party.

“Ever since Dorrian moved into the house, it was awesome. He was always there for me and I was always there for him. We were always there for each other,” Newell said.

“He was a great kid, he had a great life to live, he was always there for anybody that needed him.”

READ MORE: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Earlier this year, Newell moved out of the foster house he shared with Wright and moved back in with his mom. The two were still inseparable, and Wright would go to Newell’s house to hang out or spend the night.

Newell said Wright even helped him get over a drug problem — Newell used to be a “downtown kid,” with a severe addiction to meth and crack.

“If it wasn’t for Dorrian, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.” he said. “He helped me so much, he came downtown with my brother, picked me up and took me back to Langford.”

For three weeks, while Newell was going through withdrawals, Wright never left his side, noting it’s hard to think about how much Wright helped him at that time. Newell said if he felt triggered to relapse, he would talk to Wright, and Wright was always there.

Newell said he feels as though he could have prevented Wright’s passing or that he should have protected him.

“I feel like if I was there, then he’d still be there today,” Newell said, adding he lived just a few doors down from where Wright is believed to have died.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Just Posted

Artist paints Slocan Valley vistas in new rail trail tunnel

The mural in the pedestrian tunnel at Playmor Junction will be unveiled on June 14

Tuition and books up for grabs at Selkirk College High School Exam Competition

Maximum $1,500 scholarship can be won by any one student

Snowfall warning on Kootenay passes this weekend

Environment Canada is advising that commuters could see snow at higher elevations on Sunday

Wildfire burning outside of Salmo

The Southeast Fire Centre has confirmed a fire was discovered near Archibald Creek on June 7

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Have you seen a bear in Trail this spring?

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries a 10-out-of-10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Most Read