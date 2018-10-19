B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A former West Kelowna teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and an attempt to obstruct justice.

Court documents indicate that West Kelowna resident Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court Wednesday and will return Oct. 25 for an arraignment hearing —the appearance where he will hear the charge against him in the presence of a judge and he will be able to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 16 and May 1 2018.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan public schools, said that Furman is no longer employed with the district and his last day of work at Mount Boucherie Secondary was in May 2018.

“Student safety is our number one priority and whenever there is an indication that’s at risk we act swiftly and use all of our resources, including RCMP,” said Kaardal.

Furman is not in custody. A $10,000 surety has been posted. Among his bail conditions are a ban on going near any school in the Central Okanagan and he’s not allowed to possess a cellphone or any other device that can access the internet.

