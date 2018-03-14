An elementary school teacher in the B.C. Interior will be suspended without pay for one week in April for her treatment of Kindergarten/Grade 1 students. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week for shoving kids

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

An elementary school teacher in School District 27 will serve a one-week suspension without pay after the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation received complaints about her treatment of young students.

The disciplinary measure against Melody Anne Olga Drew will also require her to complete a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach, noted a four-paged agreement signed by Drew and the acting commissioner, Elena Miller.

Complaints against Drew, which first began in January 2015, ranged from raising her voice to reprimand students in an inappropriate manner to grabbing and forcefully moving, restraining or redirecting students.

The students were in Kindergarten/Grade 1.

This will not be Drew’s first suspension.

On April 7, 2016, the district issued a letter of discipline and suspended her for a day and recommended she undergo counselling for sensitivity training.

She was suspended without pay on Nov. 24, 2016.

On Dec. 15, 2016, the district issued another letter of discipline, and suspended her for 30 days without pay beginning Dec. 14, 2016.

According to the agreement document, Drew admits her actions constituted professional misconduct and agrees to the one-week suspension of her certificate and qualifications from April 3, 2018 to April 9, 2018.

Drew at her own expense, will have to successfully complete the creating a positive learning environment course through the Justice Institute of B.C. by April 1, 2018 or an extended deadline approved by the commissioner.

Previous story
SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Just Posted

Trail digs in

The City of Trail is installing a new manhole on Columbia Avenue

Push for new elementary school in Glenmerry

Interim fixes not enough, says Glenmerry Parents’ Advisory Council

Facelift for Lower Sunningdale Park

The city received a $32,500 recreation grant from Columbia Basin Trust for respective work

Bucks for the Bash

Teck Trail contributes $5,000 towards this fall’s Alley Bash 2.0

West Kootenay debaters at Law Foundation Cup

Provincial debate championships were held March 2-4 in Abbotsford

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

French wins lottery on New York City Marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

Multi-use sport park coming to Creston

A new skate park is only part of a huge redevelopment of the Creston District complex grounds

Most Read