(File photo)

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

The man acquitted of terror charges in a B.C. court was no “couch jihadist” and was clearly becoming radicalized, an officer in the RCMP’s national security division says.

Const. Terak Mokdad told an immigration admissiblity hearing on Monday that Othman Hamdan is a security risk in Canada and should be deported.

READ MORE: B.C. man cleared of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Hamdan is a Jordanian national whose 85 Facebook posts related to the Islamic State led to his arrest in 2015, but a B.C. Supreme Court judge later ruled the posts did not constitute terrorism.

Mokdad told the Immigration Refugee Board hearing Hamdan’s case that he translated Arabic posts clearly showing the man was becoming radicalized.

The Mountie says that he wrote two reports related to Hamdan’s case, but they were not admitted as evidence at his previous trial.

After Hamdan was acquitted last year, he was detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency while he awaited a hearing on his admissiblity to stay in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged
Next story
Standby at Trail Creek

Just Posted

Couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Rossland man recounts close call on Sunday afternoon on the Kootenay Pass

Standby at Trail Creek

RDKB prepares for 2018 freshet – asks residents to do the same

Hockey on the Trail riverfront

Hockey memorabilia of Trail players on display in Riverfront Centre window

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you support the BC government’s opposition to Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Ice out

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Chief Ernie Crey pointed out this week there is no Indigenous wall of opposition to KM

BC SPCA seeks cruelty charge after seizing 45 filthy dogs

Dogs found in Victoria-area home; matted with urine and feces

Most Read