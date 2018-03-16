The female bear, pictured here in 2010, had previously been relocated by COs from an urban area near Powell River to a remote location. (Geoff Allan/BC COS Service)

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

A B.C. man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to donate to a Victoria conservation fund after pleading guilty to killing a grizzly bear with a bow and arrow near Powell River.

Martin Chalupiak admitted this week in provincial court to killing the bear during a closed season in September 2016.

The female bear had previously been relocated by conservation officers from an urban area to a remote location in the region in 2010, the BC Conservation Service said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to probation, Chalupiak was fined $1 but also must donate $8,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation by September. He was also ordered to complete a hunter training program.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces
Next story
Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

Researcher’s quest for information on Trail airman garners response

Aircraftman 1st Class John Dunlop McVie was killed in action over Germany in 1944

Greater Trail police officer involved in Highway 3B crash

The accident happened Wednesday night at the Waneta Plaza lights

No dedicated parking for the Riverfront Centre

Trail council opted to retain long term parking in the lot across the street from the new complex

Needles killer frightened many in our town: BC author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Council seeks lower speed through Trail

The topic of speed through Trail came up during RCMP Sgt. Darren Oelke’s visit to council

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

Most Read