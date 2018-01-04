A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars after admitting to illegally making or having explosives. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars for illegally making or having explosives.

Hamzah Subhan Khan, 27, who had pleaded guilty, was sentenced on Thursday in Nanaimo to two years in a federal penitentiary. Khan also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance with the intent of trafficking.

In addition to the prison sentence, Khan was ordered to submit his DNA and has a lifetime firearm ban.

Khan originally faced one charge of intending to cause an explosion resulting in harm, but elected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of making or possessing explosives. Nine other charges against Khan, including two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, were dropped.

According to court documents, Khan either illegally made or possessed explosives sometime between October 2014 and January 2015.

Khan was arrested in 2015 following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. His prison sentence comes after he was given 18 months’ probation last month for his involvement in a fight at a Nanaimo restaurant in December 2015.


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme
Next story
Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Just Posted

What’s the buzz around Trail?

The Times talked with Trail Mayor Mike Martin about what’s coming up in 2018

First peek at KBRH New Year’s Baby

Congratulations Theresa Chang and Scott Allen of Rossland!

Teck Trail awarded for leadership in sustainability

Trail operations received the highest possible rating - Level AAA - across all five indicators

Why are blood donor clinics gone from rural centres like Trail?

The recent story about a plea to donate blood, sparked much dialogue on the Trail Times website

Hot housing market boosts Greater Trail property values

Fruitvale biggest increase locally; in Trail greatest value increase on the west side

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Most Read