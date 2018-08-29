Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has apologized for not including more people in the decision to remove the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald from the front of Victoria’s City Hall. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

B.C. mayor apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision

The Victoria mayor issued her apology on her municipal campaign website for not speaking with enough people about the statue’s removal

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has released an apology for not including more people in the decision to remove a statue of former prime minister John A. Macdonald from out front of Victoria’s city hall.

“As mayor of Victoria, I apologize for not recognizing that the city family’s process might make some people feel excluded from such an important decision,” Helps said in a statement on her campaign website. “I didn’t recognize the great desire of Victoria residents to participate in reconciliation actions. The process going forward will enable this.”

RELATED: Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Helps initially announced the statue would be removed Aug. 8 and crews were on scene during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 to complete the job.

This caused immediate outrage both locally and nationally, and sparked a rally later in the day where hundreds gathered either in opposition or support of the statue’s removal.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Victoria City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

The decision to remove the statue was made in June 2017 by the City’s Witness Reconciliation Program and the City Family, two committees that include Helps, Coun. Marianne Alto, Coun. Thornton-Joe and representatives of the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations.

“Reconciliation means following Indigenous leadership. It means listening carefully to how symbols and monuments that might be meaningful to many can create barriers for others,” Helps said.

“And it also means being in dialogue and creating opportunities for true learning and conversation among Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. But it is complex, and so we will make mistakes as we navigate and try to walk this road together.”

Helps added that moving forward, she has made a public commitment to bring forward the wishes of council and the public for a wider community conversation about reconciliation and the new location for the statue.

To that end, she has arranged a meeting with the John A. Macdonald Historical Society and the statue’s sculptor, John Dann.

ALSO READ: Sculptor of John A. Macdonald statue speaks out

“The statue in its original location was a barrier to Indigenous communities’ engagement with city hall,” Helps said. “Without relocating the statue, we were not able to invite First Nations to city hall in good faith and respect. Reconciliation needs to take place in the real world, not just in our hearts.”

To see the full statement, you can visit her campaign website at lisahelpsvictoria.ca

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling
Next story
WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

Grand Forks RCMP allegedly located $11,000+ in cash, several knives, break-in tools and body armour

China Creek fire under control

On Aug. 27, the RDKB advised the China Creek fire is “no longer a concern”

‘Trailblazers’ coming to Riverfront Centre

Since opening four months ago, 32,000+ people have been to the Trail Riverfront Centre

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

VIDEO: Learn how to fake a fight with stuntman Carl Fortin

The Hollywood North stuntman was in Nelson to teach a workshop

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Authority finds occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

B.C. First Nations group stand firm on Trans Mountain pipeline before vote

If approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2018

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

B.C. mayor apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision

The Victoria mayor issued her apology on her municipal campaign website for not speaking with enough people about the statue’s removal

B.C. college offering continuing education courses in cannabis

From business fundamentals to growing your own cannabis, Okanagan College offering education courses

Most Read