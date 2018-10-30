City of Nanaimo mayoral candidates Don Hubbard, left, Ray Farmere and Leonard Krog at a debate earlier this month. Krog won in a landslide but Farmere is asking for a recount. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

A candidate who finished a distant last in this month’s municipal election wants a recount.

Ray Farmere, who ran for mayor of the City of Nanaimo, has applied to the courts for a judicial recount of the election results. The case was in court in Nanaimo on Tuesday morning.

Leonard Krog won with 20,040 votes and is mayor-elect, to be sworn in next week. Don Hubbard was runner-up with 6,802 votes and Farmere garnered 365 votes.

Farmere told the court that a viewing screen at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre seemed to show irregularities with his vote count.

Krog as well as City of Nanaimo chief election officer Sheila Gurrie both spoke in court today. Gurrie said Farmere’s application doesn’t meet the threshold for an application for a recount.

The judge said the case came to his desk just this morning, so he needed more time to review it. The case is set to resume later this afternoon.

More to come.

