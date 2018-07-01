B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

A British Columbia mother says her employer discriminated against her when it changed her shift without giving her enough time to find child care for her one-year-old son, forcing her to find another job.

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross, alleging the shift change amounted to discrimination on the basis of family status.

Pacific Blue Cross is denying any discrimination and has applied to have the complaint dismissed without a hearing, however the tribunal has denied that request.

The tribunal’s June 22 decision to allow the hearing says Ziegler told the company there are long waitlists for daycare, and it’s typical for facilities to require a minimum of two months notice of any changes to care.

It says the company told Ziegler the changes to its schedule were well within standard business hours and the company was not in a position to accommodate employee preferences.

Neither Ziegler nor Pacific Blue Cross could immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Take extra care around B.C. rivers, lakes this long weekend
Next story
Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Just Posted

Canada Day in Trail

Large crowd celebrates Canada’s 151st birthday at Beaver Creek Park

Take extra care around B.C. rivers, lakes this long weekend

BC Coroners Service statistics consistently show a spike in drowning deaths each summer

The Gold Fever Follies take to the ‘ice’

It’s historical winter fun for the summer show!

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Site C opposition gets boost from book

Damming the Peace tour in Nelson on July 17

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Teck fined $78,100 for water pollution

A quarter of the permit exceedances were more than 200 per cent over the limit.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Most Read