B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Two polygamous leaders from Bountiful, B.C., were sentenced to house arrest by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Cranbrook Tuesday morning.

Winston Blackmore has been conditionally sentenced to six months imprisonment to be served in the community followed by a 12-month probation.

James Oler has been conditionally sentenced to three months imprisonment to be served in the community followed by 12 months probation.

Blackmore and Oler were found guilty by a BC Supreme Court judge of practicing polygamy in July 2017.

Both men are members of the fundamentalist Mormon community of Bountiful, a small community south of Creston in the southeastern corner of B.C.

Blackmore and Oler each faced one count of polygamy after charges were approved by special prosecutor Peter Wilson in 2014. Blackmore’s indictment included practicing polygamy with 24 women, while Oler was charged with practicing polygamy with four women, however, one addition was made during the course of the trial, bringing the total to five women.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson had recommended six months for Blackmore, while his defence has asked for a conditional discharge.

Crown has recommended three months for Oler, who is unrepresented.

Blackmore had launched a constitutional challenge but it was shot down by a judge earlier this year.

More to come.

