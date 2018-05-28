Premier John Horgan greets Rick Hansen at the B.C. legislature, May 28, 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

The B.C. government has proclaimed May 28 Rick Hansen Day in B.C., and provided a $10 million grant to continue the work of Hansen’s foundation to promote access for people with disabilities.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement at the B.C. legislature Monday, recalling he was a university student in Australia when Hansen’s Man in Motion world tour came through the country.

“Thirty years later, he has an extraordinary legacy of success, not just raising awareness about spinal cord injuries, about people with disabilities and removing barriers, but genuine tangible changes about how we look at the world around us,” Horgan said.

Hansen spoke about his foundation’s goal to create a “barrier-free B.C.” and continue its work. The Rick Hansen Foundation provides bilingual multi-media resources for schools, sponsors an ambassador program with 200 speakers to tell their stories, and has an accessibility certification program to help design accessible built environments.

Horgan echoed a call earlier in the day by Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux for new construction in B.C. to be accessible for people with disabilities. Cadieux presented a private member’s bill Monday to require all new multi-unit housing to consider accessibility, with a percentage of all new housing to meet disability certification or at least be “visitable.”

The B.C. government estimates that there are more than 500,000 people in the province aged 15 and older who identify as disabled. Canada-wide, one in seven adults has a disability, and that is expected to rise to one in five by 2016 as the population ages.

Previous story
B.C. flood risk continues to diminish
Next story
Burnt out home not safe to enter, say Trail police

Just Posted

Burnt out home not safe to enter, say Trail police

Cause of the Rossland Avenue house fire remains under investigation; remains too unstable to enter

With waters falling, RDCK rescinds evacuation alerts

Residents of Salmo, Slocan can stand down for now

Let’s Play! New playbox installed in Trail park

The Playbox is courtesy of several Trail area organizations who support healthy family initiatives

Man seriously burned in Rossland Avenue fire

An explosion was heard in the Trail Gulch neighbourhood at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday

Climate change expert has two Kootenay stops

Suzuki’s James Hoggan speaks in Silverton, Nelson

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Most Read