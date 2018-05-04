B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Shin Wook Lim. (Toronto Police Service)

  • May. 4, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Ridge Meadows and Coquitlam RCMP are assisting Toronto Police Service to identify potential victims of sexual offences involving a child.

On May 2, 2018 the Toronto Police Service issued a news release announcing the arrest of Shin Wook Lim, 44, of Woodbridge, Ontario. Lim has been charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child between 2015 and 2017, for whom he was the Taekwondo coach.

He is charged with: six counts of sexual assault; five counts of sexual exploitation; invitation to sexual touching; and sexual interference.

Lim is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall in Toronto on Wednesday, June 13.

Prior to moving to Ontario in 2013, Lim resided in British Columbia, where he operated Taekwondo training schools.

RCMP are helping Toronto Police in an effort to identify any potential victims who may be residing in British Columbia.

A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. Police said it includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.

• If you, or someone you know have been a victim of a crime involving Lim, please report to the police in your jurisdiction: Ridge Meadows RCMP, 604-463-6251; Coquitlam RCMP, 604-945-1550.

