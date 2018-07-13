B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says tighter mortgage rules and lower demand are bringing the provincial housing market into balance.

The association says 7,884 units were sold within the Multiple Listing Service across the province in June, a 32.5 per cent decrease from the same month last year.

The average residential price was down 1.3 per cent from June of 2017 for a total sales value of $5.6 billion.

Brendon Ogmundson, the association’s deputy chief economist, says the impact of the tightened standards for both borrowers and lenders is still being felt.

He says the combination of the lower demand because of the more stringent mortgage qualification rules and higher interest rates is bringing most markets in the province back to balanced conditions.

While the active listings in B.C. are on the rise, the association says inventory remains low in historical standards in markets like Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Just Posted

Take a boo at Boundary Creek City, Bradley, and Brown Creek

The Boundary Creek Mining and Milling Co.’s plan for a townsite north of Greenwood came to naught.

Kokanee Summit and Justin Trudeau: A story goes nowhere

Eckersley writes, “Early this year … I got a peculiar phone call from another news media reporter.”

McEwan’s summer reading suggestions

Trail Times Columnist Louise McEwan says, “Time to pick up a book and escape. Happy summer reading!”

Kootenay Boundary crews called to three vehicle fires this week

The first was Monday night in rural Kootenay Boundary; two more car fires were reported Wednesday

Trail trainer heads to Montreal for national body fitness competition

Cheryl Hutchinson started her fitness journey six years ago

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

Cranbrook eyes 8,000-hectare expansion of city limits

City council looks to bring rural lands into the fold as part of long-term growth strategy.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

Most Read