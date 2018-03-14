B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Port Alberni’s Haahuupayak Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week following the death of a six-year-old student.

An urgent school notice was sent out to parents and caregivers of Haahuupayak school saying “out of respect for the family who has lost a loved one, we will be closing the school leading into spring break (school closed [Wednesday] until Friday).”

The notice also said the student who died was part of the Haahuupayak family and that “our thoughts and prayers go out the the family in their time of need.”

The Haahuupayak principal will be at the school today (Wednesday) to address any questions or concerns parents or caregivers may have.

The Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call on March 13 at about 9:30 a.m after receiving a report of a young child in medical distress at a Port Alberni residence.

The child was transported to hospital and did not survive.

The RCMP are investigating and said no further information will be released.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating a death in Port Alberni but that no other details are available.