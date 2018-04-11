Logan Boulet’s organs will save the lives of six people. (SJHL)

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

As Canadians collectively grieve the 15 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos tragedy last week, British Columbians are signing up in droves to become organ donors.

According to BC Transplant, 2,036 people have signed up online since Friday evening.

Many appear to have been inspired by the actions of Broncos’ player Logan Boulet, who signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday just weeks before he was killed in the crash.

His organs are expected to save six other people, Boulet’s godfather Neil Langevin posted on Facebook following the collision.

“There have been matches made for all vital organs, including a patient set to receive his heart and lungs,” Langevin wrote.

“Following the organ surgery, his other organs will be donated to science as he requested.”

The crash between the Bronco hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan on Friday killed 15 people and injured 14 others.

READ: Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Investigators have yet to determine the cause.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast
Next story
DNA sketch aims to crack 30-year-old murder case of B.C. students

Just Posted

Open season on ticks in Trail

There is usually an uptick in tick bites as weather warms and more time is spent outdoors

Trail tackles retail pot sales

Council began the process to amend certain commerical zoning bylaws to permit NMC retail sales

Sulphuric acid incident on Trail streets

Westcan issues statement on sulphuric acid release

Time to talk Trail market

Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market is slated to launch Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two remain in jail after Fruitvale crime spree

Police reported the four charged with crimes related to the April 3 incidents are from Alberta

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. teacher suspended after leaving box of carving knives in classroom

He was also punished for letting his students run in a park unsupervised

DNA sketch aims to crack 30-year-old murder case of B.C. students

Washington State sheriffs department to release composite sketch of suspect made using DNA from the crime scene

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Most Read