Softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia to the United States fell 20 per cent in March with railway transportation problems. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for about $55 million.

The company says the acquisition of Exterior Wood and the expansion of its wood treatment business is a significant step forward in its strategy of pursuing value enhancing opportunities.

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Exterior Wood has been operating a wood treatment facility and distribution centre in Washougal, Wash., since 1977.

The company also services retail building supply centres throughout the Western United States and Canada.

Taiga is a wholesale distributor of building materials with distribution centres in Canada and the United States.

Related: B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Companies in this story: (TSX:TBL)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist
Next story
No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Just Posted

Trail business keeps doors open for free childcare this summer

Until Home Goods stepped in, the pre-teen care centre was going to shut down for two months

Glenmerry fire extensively damages family home

The fire has been deemed accidental; no injuries reported

Canada Day in Trail

Large crowd celebrates Canada’s 151st birthday at Beaver Creek Park

Take extra care around B.C. rivers, lakes this long weekend

BC Coroners Service statistics consistently show a spike in drowning deaths each summer

The Gold Fever Follies take to the ‘ice’

It’s historical winter fun for the summer show!

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade aobg Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday morning

Past Kootenay weather extremes will become new normal, scientist says

Mel Reasoner spoke at a Nelson conference this week

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Most Read