(@GovInslee/Twitter)

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and his counterparts in Oregon, Washington and California are adding the overdose crisis and trade to the list of issues considered vital to the four jurisdictions.

Horgan, the governors of Oregon and Washington, as well as officials representing the governor of California have gathered in Vancouver to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Coast Collaborative.

The forum was created in 2008 to encourage joint action on matters like climate change and the environment but today’s gathering also confronted what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee calls the ”scourge of substance-use disorders.”

A news release from the premier’s office says the jurisdictions are committed to ending the stigma and discrimination associated with addiction and substance-use disorders.

It says B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships.

Horgan says his U.S. counterparts understand the urgent need to protect a shared environment and to slow climate change across a region that is home to 55 million people and represents the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them
Next story
$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Researcher’s quest for information on Trail airman garners response

Aircraftman 1st Class John Dunlop McVie was killed in action over Germany in 1944

Greater Trail police officer involved in Highway 3B crash

The accident happened Wednesday night at the Waneta Plaza lights

No dedicated parking for the Riverfront Centre

Trail council opted to retain long term parking in the lot across the street from the new complex

Needles killer frightened many in our town: BC author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Council seeks lower speed through Trail

The topic of speed through Trail came up during RCMP Sgt. Darren Oelke’s visit to council

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case study

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read