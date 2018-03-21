Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press)

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

If a loud alarm tone interrupts your TV watching or radio listening on Wednesday afternoon, don’t panic – it’s a drill.

The BC Emergency Alerting System Test is part of the nationwide system to be used for large-scale disasters or emergencies. In B.C., the system will currently only be used for tsunamis.

During the test taking place at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the alarm tone will sound, followed by this message:

“This is a test of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. This is only a test. No action is required.”

These alerts will not play on cell phones, as that system will be tested in May.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Conservatives pumped by poll results
Next story
Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

Just Posted

Carter Jones scores in OT to lift Smoke Eaters to victory over Vees

Smoke Eaters win Game 3 overtime thriller over Penticton Vees in Interior Division semifinal

Coyote destroyed in Trail

Control your attractants, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer

Just ‘more red tape’

Local business person offers opinion on proposed gun legislation

Trail Kiwanis donates to youth at-risk program

Trail Kiwanis donated $1,000 to support students enrolled in the unique outdoor learning program

Smokies back on home ice tonight

The puck for Game 3 drops tonight at 7 p.m. in the Cominco Arena

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in

Witnesses: Boko Haram returns Nigerian kidnapped schoolgirls

Witnesses say Boko Haram militants have returned an unknown number of the 110 girls who were abducted from their Nigeria school a month ago.

Most Read