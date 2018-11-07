B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

During the early hours of Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with a dazzling display of the Northern Lights.

Local photographer for Tourism Fernie, Vince Mo, captured the lights from atop Castle Mountain, just outside town.

The lights halted just before reaching the small mountain town, located in southeastern B.C., close to the Alberta border.

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in Earth’s atmosphere, and charged particles which are released from the sun’s atmosphere.

For more information on when to look out for the Northern Lights, visit Spaceweather.com.



