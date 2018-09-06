B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter weather in the forecast means some of the campfire bans in effect across British Columbia could be lifted soon.

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

A tweet posted by the service says campfire bans currently in place for the Prince George, Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres will likely be rescinded before this weekend, while bans in other parts of the province could be partially lifted.

Currently, open fires and campfires are banned in all six of B.C.’s fire centres, although fires no larger than a half-metre by a half-metre have been permitted in the Fort Nelson and Peace forest districts since late last month.

The fire danger rating in B.C. has fallen significantly in recent weeks, but the wildfire service still shows much of Vancouver Island, the inner south coast, Kitimat and Bulkley-Nechako regions remain at a high to extreme risk.

Just over 2,000 wildfires have been sparked across B.C. since Apr. 1, charring more than 13,000 square kilometres of timber, and 34 fires of note are still burning, although the wildfire service says one of the largest, just north of Fraser Lake, is not likely to spread more.

Related: Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

Related: Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales
Next story
Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Just Posted

Trail movie night a go even if it’s too smoky

The outdoor event will be moved into the Trail Memorial Centre if wildfire smoke is too thick

Teck Trail shutdown a boon for local business

Teck: Multiple local contracting companies will be engaged throughout the project

‘I can’t wait for the puck to drop’

New head coach Jeff Tambellini is ready to write next chapter in family’s link to Trail Smoke Eaters

Impact of wildfire smoke on engine air filters

Nutini: You may be thinking all this smoke will take its toll on your engine’s air filter …

CIMS supports KBRH Emergency Department Campaign

CIMS has pledged $10,000 toward a new patient waiting area at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Most Read