B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

A Penticton woman is facing a total of 77 charges after she was arrested in Airdrie, Alberta on Tuesday.

Alberta RCMP has charged 26-year-old Stephany Heppner from Penticton with a litany of alleged crimes. That includes charges for reportedly stolen goods with links to everywhere from Calgary and Red Deer in Alberta to Surrey, Vancouver and Coquitlam in B.C.

Police spotted a black Nissan Altima in Airdrie at about 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, with a licence plate matching an owner with a suspended licence. The vehicle was stopped and police found a lone female occupant, who RCMP described as “very nervous” and who produced an apparently fake driver’s licence.

The officer found, through several police checks, that the woman was on probation on charges including personation and fraud.

The vehicle was seized and towed, and the woman was arrested after drugs were discovered inside the vehicle.

A search of the car yielded numerous items including:

  • suspected fentanyl
  • suspected methamphetamine
  • marihuana drug paraphernalia
  • numerous knives
  • a collapsible police baton
  • bear spray
  • break-in tools
  • stolen mail
  • stolen cheques
  • fraudulent government identification
  • hand-written documentation outlining potential fake credit card and bank accounts
  • three laptop computers
  • a portable printer
  • materials to manufacture fake credit cards
  • a smart key programmer.

Heppner was charged with 77 offences and was remanded into custody with a first appearance scheduled for Provincial Court in Airdrie on Thursday.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers for instructions).

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand
Next story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Search to resume for missing kayaker

Woman, 56, missing on Slocan River

Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa

Trail quilters give with heart

More than 200 pillows have been donated to the Trail-based hospital for patient care and comfort

Slocan Valley ranches became WWII internment camps

Place Names: Bay Farm, Popoff, Harris Ranch, Nelson Ranch

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

VIDEO: Wife of missing B.C. man pleads for his return

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man last seen almost two months ago

East Shore Kootenay Lake residents concerned about back-country proposal

But the proponents call the project “innovative, diverse, and sustainable”

Dean McKerracher announces election bid

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Most Read