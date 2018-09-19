Kira was taken in by the BC SPCA in Dawson Creek in a heavily malnourished state. (BC SPCA)

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

A woman from Pouce Coupe, B.C., is facing an animal cruelty charge after a two-year long investigation.

On Wednesday, the BC SPCA said that Crown had approved a charge of causing an animal to continue to be in distress against Alex Walker.

The 38-year-old’s “emaciated” Rottweiler, Kira, was taken by the SPCA South Peace branch in Dawson Creek in June 2016 after Walker failed to provide the dog with food and proper vet care.

If convicted, Walker could serve up to two years in jail, pay a maximum fine of $75,000 and receive a lifetime ban on owning animals.

BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Debbie Goodine said Kira was in “very poor condition” when the SPCA took her.

“Her body conditioning score was only one out of nine, meaning that she was extremely emaciated, and she was suffering from severe bladder and kidney infections,” said Goodine.

Branch manager Wendy Davies said that Kira’s muscles had atrophied due to the maltreatment, making it difficult for the dog to walk.

“We immediately implemented a feeding program monitored by a veterinarian and in three weeks she had gained 25 pounds, simply with the proper nutrition and antibiotics for her infections,” said Davies.

Kira in May 2018, after being permanently adopted. (BC SPCA)

Davies, who fostered Kira for a year while she recovered, couldn’t help falling in love with the dog and adopted her.

“She is a beautiful dog and she is doing wonderfully,” she said.

“She has been through so much, but she is so resilient and forgiving.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too
Next story
Trail Kidney Walk followed by a rafting trip

Just Posted

Trail Kidney Walk followed by a rafting trip

Endless Adventures from the Slocan Valley will be guiding two trips down the Columbia River

Trail bus line readies to takeover Kelowna run

Silver City Stage Lines must have a booking site up by Sept. 30; two vehicles activated by Oct. 26

Art thieves nab Castlegar statue

Desert Big Horn part of Castlegar Sculpturewalk collection.

Grand Forks SAR rescue lost hunter

Grand Forks SAR was called out mid-afternoon Saturday for reports of a missing hunter

High hazard in downtown Trail

Roofing work began early Monday morning at the Trail Memorial Centre

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Dozens speak at Vancouver hearing that could see duplexes replace single homes

The city clerk says 73 people signed up to speak at the hearing that began early Tuesday evening and adjourned hours later with 34 speakers still waiting.

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Most Read