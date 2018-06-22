Michael Rault and his band are seen here playing in Nelson on Thursday. After the show three of the band’s guitars, including the red Gibson 335 Rault is playing in the picture, were stolen. Photo submitted

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

A band making a tour stop in Nelson woke up after a show to find its guitars stolen.

Edmonton native Michael Rault and his band performed at a house on Carbonate Street on Thursday night. They stayed the night there and left their gear in the home’s living room.

In the morning, a 1960s Gibson 335 red guitar, a 1970s wood-coloured 12-string Fender acoustic and a black 1970s Fender Precision bass were gone.

The loss of the Gibson in particular stings Rault, who took it up from his father.

“It is a situation where he bought that guitar in the 70s or 80s and I think I’ve played it on the last five records I’ve made. It’s kind of my signature guitar.”

Rault said his band will need to rent gear for the remainder of their tour, which he said will go on. His band is due to play in Vancouver on Saturday, followed by dates throughout the western United States.

“It is a quite difficult set back,” said Rault. “We’re just hoping the stuff turns up eventually. Beyond the tour, it’s going to be hard to replace a lot of these instruments unfortunately. It’s a very huge blow but I think we can potentially still make the tour happen.”

The band has filed a report with the Nelson Police Department. Rault said he would close that report, no questions asked, if the guitars were returned.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn
Next story
Nelson says Airbnb should not accept dwellings without business licenses

Just Posted

Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

Trail Legion new site of annual civic event

Head of ‘Yes’ campaign says RDCK money used properly in referendum

Elections BC has no problems with third parties doing educational and promotional work in a campaign

Trail Smoke Eater defenceman Seth Barton awaits fate from 2018 NHL Draft

Trail Smoke Eaters poised to have second player in as many years drafted into NHL

Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are involved.

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Most Read