BC Games, RCMP investigate reports of groping at athlete dance in Cowichan

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating numerous reports of inappropriate touching at a dance held for athletes during the BC Summer Games in Cowichan last weekend.

BC Games Society President and CEO Kelly Mann confirmed to Black Press Media Thursday that a police file has been opened, and he’s urging athletes to come forward after as many as 30 girls voiced complaints of being groped by fellow athletes.

The allegations stem from an after-hours dance on Saturday night at the Cowichan Exhibition Centre, he said. The event included a DJ, as well as activities both in the centre and outside including badminton, volleyball and a photo booth.

At about 8 p.m., a number of girls told volunteers and BC Games staff that a group of boys were pinching and grabbing their buttocks, as well as groping them in the middle of the dance floor.

Mann said as many as 40 volunteers, coaches and BC Games staff were supervising the hundreds of athletes participating in the event.

“It was just in a crowded area some idiots decided they would try to get away with something,” Mann said, who added the room was not darkly lit but did have dozens of kids streaming in and out of it.

The dance portion of the event was stopped shortly after the claims were made to supervisors.

On Monday and Tuesday, the BC Games Society contacted the RCMP with the reported allegations. Staff also sent letters to the parents and guardians of each girl who reported the unwanted touching detailing RCMP contact information and victims service support information.

Mann said no suspects have been identified. Black Press Media reach out to Duncan-North Cowichan RCMP who were unavailable to comment on the matter as of Thursday evening.

“We know they are BC Games athletes, but we don’t know if its Billy or Johnny, and because we don’t know their names we don’t know what bloody sport they are in,” Mann added.

Last weekend’s Games saw 2,300 athletes descend on the Cowichan Valley to compete in 18 different sports. Athletes ranged in age from as young as 10 years old to 17, aside from Special Olympics athletes who could be older, Mann said.

While Mann couldn’t confirm the ages of the girls who have reported the inappropriate touching at this time, he said none are 10 years old, nor Special Olympics athletes.

As RCMP investigate the matter, Mann said the BC Games Society, as well as the umbrella provincial sports organizations follow strict codes of conduct.

“If an athlete is found to be in violation of the code of conduct we have a zero tolerance for this kind of thing,” he said.

Mann said nothing like this has ever happened in the years he has been with the organizing society.

“This is no way how the Cowichan Games should be remembered,” he said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to contact the Duncan-North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

