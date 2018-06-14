BC/Yukon Peony Show coming to Kootenays

The show will take place June 15-17 at the Sandman Hotel.

The BC/Yukon Peony show is coming to Castlegar.

Castlegar will be in full bloom June 15 and 16 when the BC and Yukon Peony Show opens its doors.

The event is being held at the Sandman Hotel and organizers are expecting hundreds of floral entries.

The amateur show is open to everyone and show chair Holly Pender-Love encourages locals who have peonies in their yards to bring them over for the show.

Flowers can be entered on Friday, June 15 between 3 and 7 p.m. at the Sandman Hotel ballroom.

Judging takes place Saturday morning and the floral exhibition part of the show is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.on June 16.

Floral entry and general admission to the show are both free.

Also on Saturday, the Chop Box Peony Design workshop at 2 p.m. will allow participants to have fun creating a peony design using materials from a chop box. They will have 30 minutes to create with the materials in their box. Prizes will be awarded for the top three designs. The workshop costs $25 and only 15 spaces are available, contact janicecolleenferraro@gmail.com to register.

At 3 p.m. an Ikebana demonstration will take place. Ikebana is the art of Japanese Flower Arrangement promoting health and well being.

After 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, remaining blooms for the show will go on sale for $1 a stem.

On Sunday, June 17, visitors are invited to take part in a free, self-guided tour of local peony gardens.

More information is available at castlegarpeony.com.