Bears back in Trail neighbourhoods

WildSafeBC advises homeowners and tenants to manage their attractants now

Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC is already fielding many calls about bears. (Image: WildSafeBC)

With WildSafeBC back in the thick of things for the 2018 season, Rossland/Trail Coordinator Desiree Profili says she is already busy with calls about bears out wandering in certain neighbourhoods.

“There is a young bear in the Gyro Park and Sunningdale area,” she told the Times. “As well as few issues around the Oak Street area of West Trail.”

Unfortunately, there are homeowners or tenants still not getting the message about managing trash and other attractants to avoid a bruin interaction.

“The biggest thing this spring is garbage storage,” Profili emphasized. “I have had numerous calls about garbage being dragged into neighbours yards by bears. If we can, as a community, remove the attractants, then we can decrease the wildlife issues we have.”

Profili mentioned a springtime attractant management checklist which is available on the WildSafeBC website.

Topping the list, of course, is that all garbage should be locked in a secure building until the morning of collection. Next, the organization reminds residents to take down bird feeders for the season and clean up any spilled seed.

As far as compost, WildSafeBC advises homeowners to turn the pile well and incorporate new material slowly with plenty of “browns” to ensure speedy decomposition. For example, “greens” include grass clippings and coffee grounds as well as fruit and vegetable scraps. “Browns” are things like fallen leaves, coffee filters, newspaper (torn into 1” strips and crumpled), or cardboard torn into small pieces, a toilet paper roll, even an egg carton.

Other WildSafeBC recommendations include storing recycling bins, pet food and fertilizers indoors and cleaning the barbeque after each use by burning off the grill and removing the grease trap.

Unpicked fruit is another major draw for bears, so Profili encourages homeowners and renters to be proactive.

“Thinking forward to fruit in the fall, one of the best things to do is to remove unwanted trees in yards,” she advises. “And if the fruit is wanted, then proper pruning and well maintained electric fencing is important. “

She mentioned an upcoming electric fencing workshop, which will be held at the Rossland Museum on Tuesday, May 15.

Local fencing and grizzly bear expert Gillian Saunders will be on hand to answer questions.

Anyone wanting more information can contact Profili at 250.231.7996.

