Residents have until September 14 to file their nomination papers. (File photo)

Big changes in store for Rossland City Council

At least four of six councillors won’t run again

There’ll be new faces on Rossland city council after this fall’s municipal elections, no matter the outcome of the vote.

That’s because at least four incumbent councillors have decided not to run again.

“If I did run again, I’d have to submit my divorce papers as well,” jokes Aaron Cosbey, a first-term councillor. He says the pressures of having two young kids, and an environmental consulting business to run, have prompted him not to run again.

“Every hour I spend on council work is an hour of work not going towards paying the mortgage,” he told Rossland News. “I don’t regret the hours I have spent over the last four years, but I just can’t afford to do it anymore.”

Cosbey says he has lots of regret over the decision not to run again, as he found council work rewarding and is interested in many upcoming issues, like development of the Emcon lot.

But he’s not the only councillor calling it quits.

“I am absolutely not running again,” Marten Kruysse said emphatically. But it’s not because his experience with City Hall.

“We have had a good group of councillors who have worked together, and we have a good staff complement who have the city’s best interests at heart,” he says. But he also says looming issues like recreation policy and asset management are on the horizon, and he’s just not as interested in applying his energy to those.

“When I ran there were a number of issues at City Hall and I had some background that would perhaps help resolve some of those issues,” he told Rossland News. “Council collectively achieved those solutions in a few years. Since then, well, I am more of a hands-on, project-oriented guy, rather than a governance-type person.”

Kruysse says he’d recommend others run for council.

“If people are thoughtful, prepared to read the material, the staff and consultant reports, and think about the recommendations and won’t be shy about discussing the options with their fellow citizens, then yes, it’s good,” he says.

Lloyd McLellan won’t be returning to council after first being voted in over 20 years ago. He’s spent 14 years of his retirement in public service on council.

“I took a six-year sabbatical, but ran again because I felt some staff changes were needed,” he says. “We made those changes and I think we have an excellent staff moving ahead in Rossland. I think that was a big accomplishment.

“Now I’m 80,” he says. “I think another four-year commitment would be too much at this point in life.”

Andrew Zwicker is the fourth councillor who’s hanging up his political hat.

“I’m going to sit this one out,” says the one-term councillor. “At the end of the day I had to ask where can I put my time to the best use. And at this time it’s elsewhere.”

Zwicker declined to say what is pulling him away from council, but says it’s not his experience the last four years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time,” he says. “At times it’s stressful, at times it’s frustrating, but at the end of the day it’s been a really enjoyable, satisfying experience.”

The entrepreneur and podcaster says the good part of the job has been working with his fellow councillors and the staff.

At least one councillor is sitting on the fence.

“I haven’t decided yet,” John Greene says when asked if he’s going to run. “I am just waiting to see what else is happening.”

“I am a Libran,” he added. “And like all Librans I like to collect all the information I need before making a decision, and then I usually make the right one.”

The News was unable to reach councillor Andy Morel.

Mayor hoping for race

As far as the mayor’s chair, Kathy Moore says she’s seeking re-election.

“There are a lot of things left to do, and I’ve been really happy with the progress we’ve made,” she says. If re-elected, she says she’s looking forward to working on issues like the workforce housing project on the Emcon lot, getting water conservation pricing in place, and the asset management project.

“It’s also good to give back to the community,” she says. “I’ve learned a lot and it’s a good use of my time.”

No one’s declared yet whether they’ll challenge Moore for the top job. But she’s hoping for a real race.

“I hope someone does run against me, it’s different when you’re acclaimed, or when you’re chosen by voters in a race,” she said. “Being acclaimed is sort of like being asked to the dance because you’re the only girl left.”

Papers to run for council can be picked up at City Hall. Nomination papers can be filed between Sept. 4 and 14.

Previous story
Injured B.C. woman rescued from deep cave after fall

Just Posted

Big changes in store for Rossland City Council

At least four of six councillors won’t run again

New digs in East Trail

Work on the Trail Sk8Park, located near Gyro Park, is rolling along

Canadian women breaking Trades barrier

“In the skilled construction trades, women are almost as rare as unicorns.”

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

City of Trail kicks off Pride Week

Fundraising is underway for a Trail Pride Crosswalk to be installed by the Riverfront Centre

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Injured B.C. woman rescued from deep cave after fall

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

B.C. fishermen get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

Trump tweeted Monday that investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions.

Canadian actors respond after Cosby Show actor spotted working at Trader Joe’s

Canadian actors say taking a second job is more common than people may think.

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Special banner will be unveiled at regular season home games

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Most Read