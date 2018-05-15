Boil water notice lifted for Beaver Falls

Interior Health lifted the Boil Water Notice for Beaver Falls late Thursday after three consecutive tests came back negative. (Image: Thinkstock)

Interior Health lifted the Boil Water Notice late Thursday for user in the Beaver Falls Waterworks District.

The notice was issued May 1 and removed May 10 after three consecutive tests came back negative for total coliforms.

The boil water advisory was also in effect for Montrose as some homes are being supplemented by the Beaver Falls district while work is underway on the village’s water reservoirs.

Notably, Montrose still has a Water Quality Advisory in place.

Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff says the advisory is in place until the reservoir job is completed, which will likely be on Friday, May 18.

For those with weakened immune systems and/or wanting additional protection, a Water Quality Advisory recommends users to take precautions when drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, and when brushing teeth.

Boil water rapidly for at least one minute, or use an alternate, safe source of water.

Beaver Falls Waterworks District conducts full spectrum water testing in accordance with the “Guidelines for the Canadian Drinking Water Quality Summary Table.”

Testing is done for total coliform (disease-causing bacteria) and E. Coli counts on a weekly basis. The samples are sent to an independent laboratory that completes the bacteriological testing, and any adverse results are reported directly by the laboratory to Interior Health as well as Beaver Falls Waterworks District. This additional reporting is a provincial requirement, and provides extra protection for ratepayers.

Every three years it is a requirement by Interior Health to complete a Full Comprehensive Test for Water Analysis.