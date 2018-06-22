BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Cranbrook RCMP is currently responding to an alleged bomb threat at Cranbrook Dodge in the 1700 block of Cranbrook St North and Willowbrook Rd.

Multiple police vehicles are on site, and business employees have been evacuated.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to reduce traffic congestion, which is affecting flow on Cranbrook St., Willowbrook Rd. and Ridgeview Rd, which is closed at the west end of the street.

Police are also asking drivers to slow down and obey all police personnel and traffic controllers in the area. A further, more detailed update will be provided by the Cranbrook RCMP later today.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake
Next story
Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

Just Posted

Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

Trail Legion new site of annual civic event

Head of ‘Yes’ campaign says RDCK money used properly in referendum

Elections BC has no problems with third parties doing educational and promotional work in a campaign

Trail Smoke Eater defenceman Seth Barton awaits fate from 2018 NHL Draft

Trail Smoke Eaters poised to have second player in as many years drafted into NHL

Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are involved.

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Nelson says Airbnb should not accept dwellings without business licenses

City council to ask province to negotiate with the company

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Most Read