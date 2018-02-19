Image credit: Facebook/Support Troy Black

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

A Calgary man who died in Mexico after suddenly falling ill while on vacation is being remembered for his loyalty.

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday. Doctors then found a tear in his esophagus, said his friend Jonathan Denis, a lawyer and Alberta’s former justice minister.

Denis said he received a text message from Lindsay saying Black died from cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

How the tear happened is unclear, Denis said.

“My girlfriend and I were out with him and his wife maybe a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“He was really looking forward to the trip.”

Black is the son of former Alberta MLA Pat Nelson, who served from 1989 to 2004. He had a commerce degree from the University of Calgary and was pursuing a graduate degree, Denis said.

News of Black’s illness spread on social media and a call for blood donors was posted to a support group on Facebook. The post says Black needed a transfusion because the hospital where he was being treated was running low on O-positive blood.

People who had never met Black came forward to donate, Denis said.

“If anything positive came out of this, it brought out the good in a lot of people,” he said.

Black worked as a special adviser to Denis while he was the minister of justice. Denis said Black was more than a co-worker — he was a friend.

“He was one of the most loyal people I’ve ever met. He was the type of guy who would always be there for you. He would always go the extra mile. He was kind. He had a great sense of humour,” he said.

“I’m just devastated. I can’t imagine how his family feels.”

Arrangements are being made to transport Black’s remains back to Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

Teck appeals $8.25 million U.S. court ruling

In August 2016 a U.S. judge ruled Teck must pay litigation and related costs for the Colville Tribes

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

For those eligible, the free program runs in five locations from 9-11 a.m. until April 23

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

Creston became Sirdar, then Creston again

Creston was formerly called Sirdar, and Sirdar was formerly Creston. Or were they?

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

Women’s hockey team beats Russia 5-0, Comox skier takes home best qualifying score

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia

‘Weirdest thing’: Trump expresses anger, but not over Russian election-meddling

Most Read