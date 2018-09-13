The Syringa Creek Park fire continues to produce a lot of smoke in the lower Columbia Valley. Photo: Stefanie Harron

Campfire ban remains in place for West Kootenay

No change to order as conditions remain very dry in region

Firefighting officials are keeping the lid clamped down on campfires in the West Kootenay.

Some areas of the province are seeing partial or full lifting of campfire bans, including in the Columbia Fire Zone of the Southeast Fire Centre. But officials said no change is planned for the Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lakes or Boundary zones.

While cooler nights and rain have helped firefighting efforts in other regions, forests remain tinder-dry and daytime temperatures high in much of the region.

The following activities remain prohibited:

• the use of tiki torches

• the use of chimineas

• the use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:

• Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

• stubble or grass burning of any size

• the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

• the use of sky lanterns

• the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

• the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

• the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

People starting fires can face stiff fines or other penalties. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire near Trail hospital suspected to be human-caused
Next story
Rossland group wants community garden moved

Just Posted

Rossland group wants community garden moved

Spring floods have taken toll on eight-year-old project

Campfire ban remains in place for West Kootenay

No change to order as conditions remain very dry in region

Aggressive wildfire near Trail hospital suspected to be human-caused

The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11

Bear sightings up as harvest season nears in Rossland and Trail

Pick fruit now advises Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC

Carving out the bowl

The Trail Sk8 Park is under construction with completion estimated for mid-October

Helicopter hits wildfire in Trail

Strong response to wildfire that broke out Sept. 11

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

Michael O’Connor hopes to leade the University of B.C. Thunderbirds to another national championship

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Most Read