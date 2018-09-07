Campfire ban remains in place for West Kootenay

No change to order as conditions remain very dry in region

Fire fighting officials are keeping the lid clamped down on campfires in the West Kootenay.

Some areas of the province are seeing partial or full lifting of campfire bans, including in the Columbia Fire Zone of the Southeast Fire Centre. But officials said today no change is planned for the Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lakes or Boundary zones.

While cooler nights and rain have helped firefighting efforts in other regions, forests remain tinder-dry and daytime temperatures high in much of the SEFC.

The following activities remain prohibited:

* the use of tiki torches

* the use of chimineas

* the use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:

* Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

* stubble or grass burning of any size

* the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

* the use of sky lanterns

* the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

* the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

* the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

People starting fires can face stiff fines or other penalties. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

Trail acid spill claims reach 2,500

