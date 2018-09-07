Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland talk to reporters outside the United States Trade Representative building in Washington, Thursday Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Luis Alonso Lugo)

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Canadian and American negotiators resume their talks today on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The talks continue after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s late night, 20-minute meeting with her U.S. counterpart, trade czar Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Freeland offered few details, sticking to her mantra of not wanting to negotiate in public — an agreement struck with Lighthizer as an act of good faith.

The two sides still have to resolve differences on three key issues: dairy, culture and the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism.

Canada and the U.S. are trying to agree on a text that could be submitted to the U.S. Congress by month’s end in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico last week.

“It was important to discuss a couple of issues face-to-face,” Freeland said Thursday night without elaborating.

The overall goal of this week’s talks is to reach a deal by Dec. 1 so Congress can give its approval to a revised three-country NAFTA before Mexico’s new president takes office.

Related: Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Related: Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group
Next story
Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Just Posted

Game time in Trail

The puck drops Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre

Trail acid spill claims reach 2,500

The first sulphuric acid spill was the morning of April 10, the second was the evening of May 23

Break-in, theft and vandalism at Royal Theatre

“The show must go on,” says Lisa Milne following a crime at her downtown Trail theatre

Dam City Rollers looking for new recruits

For more information or to stay connected, check out The Dam City Rollers on Facebook

Mountain goat stuck under Trail bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Most Read