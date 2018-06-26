Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Ontario police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal inmate and believe he could be in Vancouver.

Marcel Lawson, convicted of sexual assault and interference, has breached his long-term supervision order, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawson is known to visit Toronto, Saskatoon and Vancouver.

He is described as an Indigenous man, 36 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 lbs.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm, depicting roses and a skull and the words “MATHU,” as well as a Canada flad and a koi fish tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone who has information on Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protected bird nearly cancels music festival
Next story
Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Just Posted

Murder charge pending in death of Trail senior

Joel Anderson was charged with Aggravated Assault of an elderly male, the victim has since died

Trail Times newspapers delayed

Please note that subscribers may not receive their June 26 Trail Times edition today

Trail celebrates 20 years of free after-school care

Leadership changing but Sanctuary’s goal remains the same, inclusive after-school care that is free

Hats off to the Class of 2018

144 students from J.L. Crowe Secondary School in Trail celebrated graduation on Friday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

IH says no cases of bacterial meningitis confirmed

Some concern as a few Kimberley students presented with meningitis-like symptoms

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Most Read