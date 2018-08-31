According to BuildForce Canada, which tracks industry trends, an estimated 277,000 new construction workers will be needed by 2027 in order to meet labour requirements and counter the rising retirement of Canadian workers. (Photo submitted)

Canadian women breaking Trades barrier

“In the skilled construction trades, women are almost as rare as unicorns.”

In the skilled construction trades, women are almost as rare as unicorns.

But Sandra Brynjolfson and Julia Ballantyne are among a legion of women tradespeople trying to change all that.

“The skilled trades represent great jobs for women,” says Ballantyne, a refrigerator mechanic. “Women can earn a family-supporting salary and there are even opportunities for advancement into leadership roles.”

Brynjolfson, an electrician, agrees.

“It’s extremely rewarding as a career. I’ve worked on some major projects around the province, like the Canada Line SkyTrain, and I never get tired of seeing what I helped build.”

Yet Brynjolfson and Ballantyne, as women, are minorities on any construction or maintenance project. In B.C., women represent less than five per cent of the construction trade workforce. In other skilled trades, that number is even smaller. Meanwhile, other industries and sectors such as the military and law enforcement have met or exceeded 15 per cent female representation.

According to BuildForce Canada, which tracks industry trends, an estimated 277,000 new construction workers will be needed by 2027 in order to meet labour requirements and counter the rising retirement of Canadian workers.

That’s good news for women, who can play a huge role in helping to address this skills gap.

Brynjolfson and Ballantyne are doing their part by leading the B.C. chapter of Build TogetHER, which is the women’s committee of the BC Building Trades. The two women speak to groups of other young women and girls around the Lower Mainland regularly about opportunities in the trades.

Brynjolfson also recently left her position as a forensic electrician for a BC Hydro contractor to take on a special assignment as one of two coordinators of the new BC Centre for Women in the Trades (BCCWITT). A two-year pilot project funded by the provincial and federal governments, the centre aims to increase the retention and advancement of women in the trades through targeted supports and programs.

The centre is also trying to change the culture in construction. Research indicates that women face a number of pervasive, systemic barriers that make it difficult for them to enter and remain in the trades, as well as advance in the sector.

Brynjolfson and Ballantyne are confident that the dial can be moved on women in the trades.

“Hiring women is very good for business,” says Brynjolfson. “Studies show that women give organizations a competitive advantage through increased productivity, enhanced reputation and employer loyalty. Women-dominated teams have an eye for detail, and they bring a perspective that supports successful business strategies.”

Previous story
Expect smoke from wildfire burning near Castlegar

Just Posted

Canadian women breaking Trades barrier

“In the skilled construction trades, women are almost as rare as unicorns.”

Expect smoke from wildfire burning near Castlegar

BC Wildfire Service advises of a planned burn on Bulldog Mountain wildfire, 30 km west of Castlegar

ICBC: Last long weekend of summer brings deadly crashes

An average 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every Labour day long weekend in southern interior

Nomination period for B.C. civic election opens Tuesday

General Voting Day for local government and school trustees is scheduled for Oct. 20

Charm of Trail riverfront eclipsed by power lines

The poles and infrastructure are owned by Fortis, the city confirmed

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Most Read