Image from Trail and Greater District RCMP

Car accident prompts advisory from Greater Trail RCMP

Extrication by regional firefighters; driver and passenger walked away with minor injuries

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is cautioning all drivers to be prepared for winter conditions.

Just before noon on Nov. 11, the detachment responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 3B, 11 kilometers north of Rossland.

“The vehicle had slipped off the road due to icy winter conditions and come to rest on its side,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported. “There were two occupants, the driver and her mother, in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The driver’s mother had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Trail (regional) fire department; however, she sustained only minor injuries from the crash.”

Wicentowich says road contractor YRB was notified about the conditions on the roadway.

“The Trail RCMP Detachment would like to remind drivers be alert for icy roadways and winter conditions,” he added.

“And ensure that they have good winter tires, have an emergency kits in their vehicle which includes food and blankets, and drive according to conditions while travelling throughout the West Kootenay.”

 

Previous story
International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Car accident prompts advisory from Greater Trail RCMP

Extrication by regional firefighters; driver and passenger walked away with minor injuries

Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at today’s Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies are on hand today, Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

Trail mayor announces task force to address crime

Coun. Sandy Santori was appointed to the Community Safety Task Force

Do-it-yourself requires sophisticated tools

“I am all for working on your own vehicle if you relish the challenge …” Nutini writes

Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at today’s Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies are on hand today, Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Selkirk College nursing students visit Honduran migrants

Students were overwhelmed by migrants’ hope in the face of poverty and displacement

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Most Read