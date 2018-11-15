Car accident prompts advisory from Greater Trail RCMP

Extrication by regional firefighters; driver and passenger walked away with minor injuries

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is cautioning all drivers to be prepared for winter conditions.

Just before noon on Nov. 11, the detachment responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 3B, 11 kilometers north of Rossland.

“The vehicle had slipped off the road due to icy winter conditions and come to rest on its side,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported. “There were two occupants, the driver and her mother, in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The driver’s mother had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Trail (regional) fire department; however, she sustained only minor injuries from the crash.”

Wicentowich says road contractor YRB was notified about the conditions on the roadway.

“The Trail RCMP Detachment would like to remind drivers be alert for icy roadways and winter conditions,” he added.

“And ensure that they have good winter tires, have an emergency kits in their vehicle which includes food and blankets, and drive according to conditions while travelling throughout the West Kootenay.”