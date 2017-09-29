Car crashes through Rossland drug store

A car crashed through the front window of the Alpine Drug Mart on Columbia Avenue in Rossland on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., just two doors down from where a fire damaged Clansey’s and RossVegas in May.

Mike Williams happened to be across the street at the time and saw what happened.

“I watched [the driver] driving down the street and then he was signaling to pull into park here in front of the drug store. Then when he was starting to turn in, he, I guess, stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, clipped the front end of a green Toyota Tacoma that was parked and then hit the curb,” he says. “And when he hit the curb I watched the front end of his truck jump up in the air and I seen his hands fly up in the air trying to grab the steering wheel, and he stepped on the gas a little harder and then went right into the front of the drug store.”

Luckily no one was on the sidewalk, but there were two women in the store by the point of entry.

There was “an employee who was behind the counter and a customer who was in front of the counter,” explains Williams. “The employee was taken by ambulance. The customer was not hurt bad. She said she was fine.”

We will share more details on this store as they become available.