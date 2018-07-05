Summer Reading Club kicked off two months of “Motion Commotion” this week in the Trail Riverfront Centre’s district public library. To settle on who was going to drive their boxcar, Cooper Robinson (left) and Jayan Raju decided a game of rock, paper, scissors was in order. Sheri Regnier photo

Car-motion settled with rock, paper, scissors

The reading club’s summer of “Motion Commotion” kicked off at the Trail Riverfront Centre this week

More Motion in Commotion from kids in the Summer Reading Club at the Trail Riverfront Centre:

 

Previous story
Columbia River Treaty renegotiation will impact Okanagan
Next story
Was June colder than usual in the West Kootenay?

Just Posted

Car-motion settled with rock, paper, scissors

The reading club’s summer of “Motion Commotion” kicked off at the Trail Riverfront Centre this week

Castlegar business owner fumes as Columbia Avenue construction threatens livelihood

Many businesses report impact, but still acknowledge work is necessary

Speeders bemoaned in Rossland

City reaffirms speed limit, though some say they’re not enforced enough

UPDATED: Highway 6 re-opens after accident

The highway is open for single-lane alternating traffic for light vehicles

Trail museum revives memories of the great flood of ‘48

The ‘48 flood was a province-wide crisis that impacted B.C. towns situated along major tributaries

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Most Read